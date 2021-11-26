ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

No. 23 Texas A&M women beat Pitt 57-46 at Paradise Jam

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d734mwL00

Jordan Nixon and Destiny Pitts scored 12 points, Kayla Wells added 10 points and No. 23 Texas A&M used a late run to pull away for a 57-46 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday night at the Paradise Jam.

Wells and Pitts made back-to-back 3-pointers and Nixon added a jumper and a 3 before Pitts hit two free throws to cap a 13-1 run over the final 4 minutes.

Maliyah Johnson finished with nine points and eight rebounds for Texas A&M (5-0).

The Aggies have won a program record 21 consecutive non-conference games, dating to a loss against Florida State on December 1, 2019.

Dayshanette Harris led Pitt (4-1) with 16 points and Liatu King scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds.

Texas A&M, which went into the game shooting 48.1% from 3-point range — No. 1 nationally — and averaging 89.0 points per game, shot just 29% (21 of 72) from the field, including 6 of 19 (31,6%) from behind the arc. The Aggies, however, made 4 of 6 overall and 3 of 4 from 3-point range down the stretch.

Pitt made just one field goal and went 3 of 6 from the free-throw line over the final 6 minutes.

———

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Kirby Smart on ailing Alabama offense: They're not recruiting players who can't play in the SEC

While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Womens#Pittsburgh#Aggies#Florida State#Ap
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rich Rodriguez Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
SPORTS
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

The coaching carousel's possible effects on K-State

There's hasn't been one major opening across the country that it felt like Matt Campbell wasn't linked to at some point this season and just when Cyclones fans thought the coast was clear, up pops Notre Dame. The belief is that Campbell is among a short list for the Fighting...
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Buckeyes offer Notre Dame 5-star DE commitment

Plenty of rumors and speculation around the Notre Dame program and both their 2022 and 2023 commitments. And today the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship to one of Notre Dame’s top commitments, 2023 defensive end/edge Keon Keeley from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep. 247Sports Notre Dame recruiting analyst Tom Loy confirmed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

464K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy