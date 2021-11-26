ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports car wrecked overnight in Miami

By 7 News WSVN
 6 days ago
MIAMI (WSVN) - A dangerous drive for a South Florida driver behind the wheel of a sports car.

The driver of a Mclaren was involved in a violent crash overnight.

Florida Highway Patrol responded along the Eastbound MacArthur Causeway near the Biscayne Boulevard exit after the driver of a blue Mclaren lost control and crashed into a wall.

The impact from the crash threw the driver from the sports car.

Paramedics brought him to Jackson Hospital with critical injuries.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

