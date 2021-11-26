Sports car wrecked overnight in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A dangerous drive for a South Florida driver behind the wheel of a sports car.

The driver of a Mclaren was involved in a violent crash overnight.

Florida Highway Patrol responded along the Eastbound MacArthur Causeway near the Biscayne Boulevard exit after the driver of a blue Mclaren lost control and crashed into a wall.

The impact from the crash threw the driver from the sports car.

Paramedics brought him to Jackson Hospital with critical injuries.

