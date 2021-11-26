ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Public health officials fear post-holiday COVID-19 spike

wrganews.com
 6 days ago

November 25, 2021–9:09 p.m. Public health officials are fearful that we could see another spike in COVID-19 cases as we did following the holidays last year. Some countries in Europe are already seeing an increase as colder weather...

www.wrganews.com

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron appears to be producing more mild cases of COVID-19 so far. Public health officials are encouraged—but cautious

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has rattled global markets and led countries across the world to enforce new travel bans. But there are some early signs suggesting that Omicron fears may be overblown owing to the mild nature of infections caused by the variant so far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Georgia State
KESQ News Channel 3

Omicron variant isn’t detected in Riverside County, but health officials say they are now watching for it

What is the Omicron variant? According to the World Health Organization, it was first detected in South Africa and has prompted another round of travel restrictions across the world. Jose Arballo Jr., from the Riverside University Health System, said "As everyone knows, we have no cases in Riverside County and none in California. How long that is The post Omicron variant isn’t detected in Riverside County, but health officials say they are now watching for it appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Courier-Times

Henry Community Health at capacity as COVID-19 spikes

A surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last week has Henry Community Health at capacity. The Emergency Department has seen an influx of patients seeking treatment for COVID-19 as well as other illnesses and life threatening issues. With the ED admitting more patients, it has become necessary for HCH to postpone some elective surgeries. The severity of illness has extended patient lengths of stay which has crippled bed availability.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
wosu.org

Columbus Public Health Offering Free COVID-19 Home Test Kits

Franklin County residents are encouraged to test for COVID-19 before attending Thanksgiving gatherings. Columbus Public Health is making that easier with free test kits that will be offered Tuesday from 11am to 6pm at the Celeste Center, 717 E. 17th Avenue. Residents can get up to 12 COVID-19 home test...
COLUMBUS, OH
ksmu.org

Public Health officials in Springfield plan to host 2 COVID-19 testing events before people gather for Thanksgiving

As family and friends get ready to gather for Thanksgiving, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will offer two COVID-19 testing events in Springfield. The Celebrate Safely Testing Events will be held November 23 and 24, the two days before Thanksgiving, from 7 a.m. to noon at the health department’s vaccine clinic, 1425 E. Battlefield. Appointments are required and can be made at health.springfieldmo.gov/celebrate.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
smartertravel.com

10 COVID-19 Travel Tips from Public Health Experts

As COVID-19’s highly contagious Delta variant spreads and other coronavirus mutations continue to threaten, you might be nervous about traveling. If you don’t want to cancel your trip, there are some simple steps you can take to increase your chances of staying healthy while traveling. But don’t take it from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
myfox28columbus.com

Free COVID-19 test kits available at Franklin County Public Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Franklin County Public Health is distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Those interested can pick up free COVID-19 test kits on Monday, November 22 from 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Test kits are available at the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Public Health Giving COVID-19 Vaccines to Younger Kids

Greene County Public Health has started administering COVID-19 vaccines to younger children. Following the emergency use approval of the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf says they have given about 60 shots to kids ages 5-11. She explains some of the reasons why some parents haven’t chosen to get their child vaccinated.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
cbslocal.com

Philadelphia Health Officials Concerned Region Could See New Wave Of COVID-19 Cases As Holidays Approach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are new concerns that the Philadelphia region is about to see a new wave of COVID-19 cases and health officials are sounding the alarm ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. There has been a sharp uptick in cases across Philadelphia and the surrounding areas, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cleveland19.com

Ohio health officials update status of COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Health officials held a news conference Tuesday morning to update the status of COVID-19 and urged people to get vaccinated before the holidays. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Director of the Ohio Department of Health, along with Dr. Thomas Herchline, from the Boonshoft School...
OHIO STATE
Calaveras Enterprise

Calaveras County health department reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths, reminds public to stay vigilant during holidays

Calaveras County Public Health recently added four COVID-19-related fatalities to its numbers, bringing the countywide death toll to 89. One fatality, a woman in her 50s, was reported on Nov. 22, and three additional deaths—another woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s and second man in his 50s—were reported the following day.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA

