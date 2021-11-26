ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Australia deploys troops and police, what now for Solomon Islands?

By Tess Newton Cain, Adjunct Associate Professor, Griffith Asia Institute, Griffith University
 6 days ago
AP/AAP

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Australia would deploy police, diplomats and defence force personnel to Solomon Islands “to provide assistance” following serious unrest in the capital, Honiara.

As the initial deployment start their first day in Honiara, there are mixed reports of what is happening around them. Australia’s rapid response follows a request from the Solomon Islands government.

What has been happening?

On Wednesday, there were protests against the government of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, which deteriorated into rioting.

These riots persisted, despite a snap 36-hour lockdown, ordered by the government to keep people off the streets. Thankfully, it appears there have been minimal injuries. However, damage to property has been extensive. Businesses in the Chinatown district were targeted, as has happened on several occasions previously. Public infrastructure, including at least one police post and the Honiara High School was also attacked.

After two days of rioting, looting, and arson, things seem to be a bit quieter on Friday. As Solomon Islanders emerge from the lockdown, they are taking stock, assessing damage, and starting to focus on what happens next for them, their communities, and their country.

Why has this happened?

The question of why this is happening involves a complex mix of domestic politics and geopolitical shifts.

It is way too simple to say that this is because Solomon Islands “ switched ” allegiances from Taiwan to China in late 2019, as some analyses suggest. This was certainly a critical juncture for Solomon Islands. But to understand what is happening now, we need to take a wider and deeper perspective.

Read more: Pacific nations grapple with COVID's terrible toll and the desperate need for vaccines

There has been a lot of focus on the discontent of people in the populous province of Malaita. The provincial premier, Daniel Suidani, has not held back in his criticism of the central government’s decision to trash its 36-year relationship with Taipei in favour of Beijing. And he enjoys strong support from his community.

Less prominent is the fact that the provincial leadership of Guadalcanal, where the capital Honiara is located, have also been highly critical of Sogavare.

Calls for his resignation relate to longstanding concerns about corruption, lack of service delivery, and insufficient consultation on the part of his government (including around the diplomatic switch in 2019). Indeed, many have commented that had Sogavare and his ministers come out to meet with protesters and engage in a dialogue this week, the ensuing disorder may have been avoided.

The history of Australia in Solomon Islands

On Thursday, it became clear the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force resources were being stretched to breaking point. This prompted Sogavare to look for assistance from friends and neighbours. Requests were made to both Papua New Guinea and Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wRUU_0d734bEM00
Australian soldiers in Solomon Islands in 2007, during the RAMSI deployment. Lloyd Jones/AAP

The request to and response from Canberra marks the first activation of a security treaty that was signed between the two countries in 2017 further after “Operation Helpem Fren” (also known as the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands or RAMSI) ended. RAMSI was a multi-country deployment of police, military and government advisers led by Australia under the auspices of the Pacific Islands Forum between 2003 and 2017.

Morrison has made it clear this current response is an assistance mission, and not an intervention – as was the case for RAMSI. It is expected Australian personnel will be in Solomon Islands for a period of “weeks”. Their primary responsibility is to assist Solomon Islands’ law enforcement authorities in securing and protecting critical infrastructure. Under the terms of the treaty, there is scope for third countries – such as PNG and Fiji – to be joined to a mission, with the permission of the government of Solomon Islands.

What next?

What happens next is not easy to predict.

Sogavare says he will not resign as this would be anti-democratic and an acceptance of mob rule. He is also insisting alignment with China puts Solomon Islands on “the right side of history”. In fact he has gone further to (without naming names) imply Taiwan and the United States are fomenting discord in his country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT18I_0d734bEM00
Australian personnel depart for Honiara on Thursday. Department of Defence/ AAP

The people of Solomon Islands already bear a heavy burden. Their young population lack opportunities and it is no surprise to learn that many of those involved in this week’s disorder are teenage boys with no meaningful political agenda in mind, looking for whatever excitement presents itself on a given day.

While the country is COVID-free, the impacts of extended border closures have had significant economic impact on a country struggling to provide basic services to its population. For many, the events of the last few days have brought back unhappy and traumatic memories of the days of “The Tensions” – the inter-ethnic conflicts and bloodshed that led, eventually, to the RAMSI intervention.

The people of Solomon Islands are strong, resourceful, and resilient. They are blessed with some of the most articulate and strategic thinkers of our region who can help them navigate what the future brings. Australia has an opportunity to walk the talk of “tru wantok” (Pidgin for “real friend”) and support them in this journey.

Tess Newton Cain does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

IN THIS ARTICLE
3 reasons the announcement to dump radioactive waste in South Australia is extremely premature

Radioactive waste from nuclear medicine facilities around Australia will be trucked to and buried near the South Australian town of Kimba, the federal government announced this week. The site, Napandee, comprises 211 hectares of government-acquired land, with radioactive waste set to be stored for over 100 years in deep trenches. The announcement comes after six years of consultation with the local community – but, as federal Resources Minister Keith Pitt noted, the problem of managing radioactive waste has been on the national agenda for 40 years. There is a good reason it has taken so long: storing radioactive waste...
JAPAN
Women play a critical role in diplomacy and security, so why aren't more in positions of power?

In recent years, Australia has put an emphasis on bringing more women into its defence, foreign affairs and diplomacy ranks. But a new global index shows the country still has work to do to improve gender equality and promote women in security. The recently released #SHEcurity Index measures women’s participation and representation in politics, diplomacy, military, police, international missions, and security, comparing data from more than 100 countries. It also discusses the inclusion of LGBT+ communities and people of colour. Australia only features in the top 10 on one list. This is in the number of women in foreign affairs committees...
AUSTRALIA
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

