At the end of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United fixture at Tottenham Hotspur stadium, here are our player ratings from the fixture. Following the sack of Nuno Espírito Santo, this was Antonio Conte’s first ever home game for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The manager played with three defenders against Leeds United but he couldn’t stop the goal in the first half. Leeds United were impressive throughout the half and the goal by Dan James was an icing on the cake.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO