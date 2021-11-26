ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday Blog: Warming back up! December we will see changes. -Doug

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI hope you had a great Thanksgiving! It was chilly but at least sunny. After a cold start on Friday, the rest of the day looks pretty good as we warm into the mid 50s. I think we will go into the mid 60s on Saturday. We will see...

