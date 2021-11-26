China asks Didi to delist from U.S. on security fears – Bloomberg News

Bad news abounds across the Chinese investment landscape these days, with Didi Global (DIDI) - Get DiDi Global Inc. Report taking its turn on the chopping block last week. “Chinese cybersecurity regulators have told the top brass at ride-hailing market leader Didi Global to prepare plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, according to media reports,” said TheStreet’s Alex Frew McMillan in Real Money. “Such a move, prompted by concerns over data security, would raise questions about the viability of any U.S. listing for a Chinese company that holds personal data on customers.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO