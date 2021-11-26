ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China asks Didi to delist from U.S. on security fears – Bloomberg News

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Chinese regulators have asked top executives of ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc to devise a plan to delist from U.S. bourses on Security fears, Bloomberg News reported. China’s tech...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

China to ban loophole used by tech firms for foreign IPOs - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - China is planning to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities, closing a loophole used by the country's tech industry to raise capital from overseas investors, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in...
ECONOMY
wtvbam.com

Exclusive-China protested Indonesian drilling, military exercises

SYDNEY/JAKARTA (Reuters) – China told Indonesia to stop drilling for oil and natural gas in maritime territory that both countries regard as their own during a months-long standoff in the South China Sea earlier this year, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The unprecedented demand, which has not...
CHINA
wtvbam.com

Solomons unrest fuels Pacific island concerns over U.S-China rivalry

(Reuters) – The civil unrest suffered by the Solomon Islands in the past week raised alarm among leaders of other Pacific island nations that rivalry between China, Taiwan and the United States risked aggravating their region’s social and economic problems. “I think what is happening in the Solomons is something...
POLITICS
wtvbam.com

EU global investment plan a “true alternative” to China’s – EU exec

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s plan to invest 300 billion euros globally in infrastructure is a true alternative to China’s Belt and Road initiative and a better offer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. “Indeed, countries … need better and different offers (to China’s initiative),”...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Lawsuits#News Report#Bloomberg News#Reuters#Chinese#Didi Global Inc
Washington Post

GOP lawmakers fear China could hack U.S. government computing clouds

Welcome to The Cybersecurity 202! I'm late to the game, but just learned the Banksy artwork that was half shredded during a 2018 auction was resold for 18 times its value. Below: The Justice Department seized $2 million from another REvil-affiliated hacker, and prosecutors are going after fundraising groups run by Trump ally Sidney Powell.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wtvbam.com

Australia’s Afterpay delays meeting to vote on Square deal

(Reuters) – Australian buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay Ltd on Thursday said it had decided to delay a shareholder meeting to vote on its acquisition by Square Inc, pending regulatory approval from Spanish central bank. The scheme meeting, which was scheduled for Dec. 6, will be delayed until the new year, with...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
wtvbam.com

Asian shares tick up but Omicron worries leave markets on edge

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares edged higher in choppy trading on Thursday, helped by advances in Chinese real estate shares, though fears about the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus capped gains regionally. Also weighing on share markets were remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterating that he and...
STOCKS
Reuters

China summons Japan envoy over former PM Abe's Taiwan comments

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry summoned Japan's ambassador in Beijing for an "emergency meeting" on Wednesday evening after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said neither his country nor the United States could stand by if China attacked Taiwan. Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Hua Chunying called Abe's...
CHINA
wtvbam.com

Former PM Abe says Japan, U.S. could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Japan and the United States could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan and Beijing needs to understand this, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday. “A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an emergency for the Japan-U.S. alliance. People in Beijing, President...
POLITICS
TheStreet

Didi Delisting May Hold Silver Lining for IPO Investors

Bad news abounds across the Chinese investment landscape these days, with Didi Global (DIDI) - Get DiDi Global Inc. Report taking its turn on the chopping block last week. “Chinese cybersecurity regulators have told the top brass at ride-hailing market leader Didi Global to prepare plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, according to media reports,” said TheStreet’s Alex Frew McMillan in Real Money. “Such a move, prompted by concerns over data security, would raise questions about the viability of any U.S. listing for a Chinese company that holds personal data on customers.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wtvbam.com

Asian factories shake off supply headaches but Omicron presents new risks

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asian factory activity grew in November as crippling supply bottlenecks eased, but rising input costs and renewed weakness in China dampened the region’s prospects for an early, sustained recovery from pandemic paralysis. The newly detected Omicron coronavirus variant has emerged as a fresh worry for the region’s...
WORLD
KTLA

Some fear China could win from U.S. dispute with Marshall Islands

For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. But that loyalty is being tested amid a dispute with Washington over the terms of its “Compact of Free Association” agreement, which expires […]
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Beijing asks ride-hailing giant Didi to delist from US: report

Regulators in China have asked ride-hailing giant Didi to draw up a plan to delist from the United States over data concerns, a report said Friday, as Beijing continues its tight scrutiny of domestic tech giants. Bloomberg reported Friday that Chinese regulators now want Didi's executives to take the company off the New York Stock Exchange over worries about sensitive data leakage, citing people familiar with the matter.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Didi’s Rough Ride Worsens as China Said to Request Delisting (4)

Ride-hailing firm’s ADRs drop 5.6% in U.S. premarket trading. shares fell on Friday after Chinese regulators were said to have asked the ride-hailing giant to delist from U.S. exchanges. Didi’s American depositary shares closed 2.8% lower at $7.88 after regulators asked the company’s top management to remove the firm from...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Chinese Officials Reportedly Tell Didi Global to Devise Plan to Delist in U.S.

Chinese cybersecurity regulators have told the top brass at ride-hailing market leader Didi Global (DIDI) to prepare plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, according to media reports. Such a move, prompted by concerns over data security, would raise questions about the viability of any U.S. listing for a Chinese company that holds personal data on customers.
BUSINESS
d1softballnews.com

Beijing orders Chinese Uber to leave Wall Street. Didi prepares the delisting

The executives of the Chinese technology company Didi Global received a request “that cannot be refused”, citing the famous phrase from The Godfather. The Technological Supervisory Authority of the People’s Republic has in fact asked the leaders of the big tech – the largest company in the world of passenger transport services – to develop a plan for the delisting from US stock exchanges: according to Bloomberg reports, this is an unprecedented demand that rekindles fears about Beijing’s tightening of control over its gigantic tech industry.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy