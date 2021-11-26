ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Long shopping lines nearly non-existent on Black Friday Eve

By Zara Barker
FOX 2
FOX 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1NtK_0d7314Yn00

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — On the eve of the biggest shopping day of the year, few lines are to be found across the metro St. Louis area. As more big retailers close their doors on Thanksgiving, more people are turning to online sales.

“I was glad that Target and the other stores are choosing to close, but it is a little sad that here we are –wanting to go shopping, and they’re closed,” said Bonita Woerner.

Tips from AT&T on protecting your wallet and identity this holiday season

Bass Pro Shop’s St. Charles location saw a steady flow of shoppers all afternoon as it was one of the only stores still open on Thanksgiving for holiday shopping. Cabela’s, a store now owned by Bass Pro Shops, was open on Thanksgiving as well.

The days of doorbusters have been exchanged for delivery to your front door and long lines exchanged with online shopping.

Gamestop’s Manchester location was open from 5-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. They had 18 PS5’s to sell and sold them all within an hour. The store employee said they were not getting anymore in to sell for Black Friday. The gaming console has seen long delays.

On Black Friday in 2020, FOX 2 reported on a line of at least 15 shoppers outside the same location hoping to get their hands on the same console. One year later, and it is still in high demand.

Our anchors and reporters share their favorite Thanksgiving recipes

With worries of presents stuck off the nation’s coast, some shoppers said they decided to buy gifts earlier. Stores also have had their Black Friday deals running longer.

“I buy a lot of things online. It seems like the sales are going on all week instead of just one night,” Ian Valway said. He was keeping a family tradition Thursday night and buying clay pigeons to shoot for holiday fun.

“What Black Friday used to be, Amazon and online is really affecting, because you can sit in your pajamas and get the same deal that you can on Black Friday,” Musgrove said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Merry and bright as the Salvation Army launches Tree of Lights campaign

"Hope Marches On." That’s the theme of this year’s 74th annual Tree of Lights campaign. The Salvation Army stopped by and said about $12.2 million is needed to keep serving our neighbors and communities in Missouri and Illinois. We can give at any red kettle locations at Schnucks, Dierbergs, or Walmart or volunteer to be a bell ringer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Manchester, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
FOX 2

Missouri man apologizes after viral meal deal’s origins revealed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A social media influencer is apologizing after a trade publication revealed his stunt wasn’t what it appeared to be. Kyle Scheele’s TikTok video about sneaking a billboard with his face on it into a gas station went viral last month. The buzz created supposedly led Kum & Go to launch a meal with his name on it.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

FOX 2 viewers share Christmas displays with St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Are you decorating your home for the holidays? One family is sharing their amazing display with St. Louis. Kristy Farrell Schires sent FOX 2 a message on Facebook to show off her husband’s Christmas display. It is very impressive. Schires describes the display:. “He hand-made the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Friday Eve#Long Lines#Holiday Shopping#St#Target#At T#Bass Pro Shop#Bass Pro Shops#Gamestop
FOX 2

Sugarfire Smoke House to open a restaurant in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The newest Sugarfire Smoke House location is coming to Kirkwood, according to a Facebook post from the chain. St. Louis Magazine has the details on the restaurant’s location and the explosive growth of the barbeque business. It will be joining sister brands Hi-Pointe Drive-In and Chicken Out in Kirkwood. Sugarfire’s new St. […]
KIRKWOOD, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy