For the second straight season, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an injury in Week 12 that could cost him multiple games. Jones suffered a neck strain early in the Giants’ 13-7 win over the Eagles, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Jones is expected to miss the Giants’ Week 12 game against the Dolphins in Miami, per Pelissero. Jones’ injury is the likely reason for why the Giants also signed quarterback Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills practice squad on Tuesday.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO