Kansas City, MO

Strangers donate $1M to Kevin Strickland fund in less than 2 days

By AP Wire, Heidi Schmidt
 6 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Strangers have donated more than a million dollars to a Kansas City man who was freed after spending 43 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

Kevin Strickland was released from a Missouri prison Tuesday afternoon, more than four decades after a judge sentenced him for killing three people.

Shortly after Strickland was freed, someone started a GoFundMe fundraiser to benefit him. In less that two days, more than $1 million has been donated. The original goal was $430,000. Strangers have donated anywhere from $10 to $8,000.

Many of the donors expressed outrage that the 62-year-old wouldn’t receive compensation from Missouri. The state only allows wrongful imprisonment payments to people exonerated through DNA evidence, so Strickland doesn’t qualify.

Strickland will also be the guest of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas Friday night. He will flip the switch to turn on thelights for the Mayor’s Christmas Tree at Crown Center.

Minnie Horne
5d ago

my heart aches for Mr Strickland I can see the pain in his eyes I hope he can get a reliable financial advisor with that amount of money there's wolves in sheep's clothing out there

Kisha Robinson
5d ago

He should be able to sue the state of Missouri for false imprisonment. He lost everything. If you see that this is OK that you part of the problem

Andrew Cooley
5d ago

Stories like this make my heart happy. He definitely deserves this money but it should have come from the state but Parsons was to busy pardoning a couple before charges were even filed against them to worry about this poor man.

