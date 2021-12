KENOSHA — Wesley United Church, 4600 60th St., is hosting its annual Cookie Walk. This year's event is a Cookie Drive-Thru from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. "For many years, Wesley United Methodist Church has been offering home made Christmas cookies for sale to the public," said Janice Mowry. "This very popular tradition, held yearly the first Saturday of December, allowed people to come into our church and walk between tables of brightly decorated cookies and choose a box or two to buy for $9 each.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO