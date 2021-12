Bills Quarterback Josh Allen and Tight End Dawson Knox address the media after the Bills 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Topics include: why this was such a tough loss, why Allen thinks the offense needs to take care of the football better, what the team can learn from a loss like this, what Allen saw on his first interception, how the team needs to recover better with regards to penalties, and why the team needs to move on fast from this loss.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO