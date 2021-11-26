ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ‘Big 4′ Bands of 17 Metal Subgenres

By Jordan Blum
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For over a decade, thrash metal fans have had a definitive – if debatable – list of the top four bands in the field: Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, and Anthrax. (There has been some...

Val51382
5d ago

..and I have quite a few of those in my metal playlist.. Lamb of God, Cannibal Corpse, Cradle of Filth( those guys SLAYED Iron Maiden’s “Hallowed Be Thy Name”.. speaking of “slay” Slayer, Anthrax, Iron Maiden, Rammstein, Megadeth, and MY absolute favorite Ghost, and even Behemoth, Mayhem, Watain, Decide, Dark Funeral, Crypta, and Arch Enemy, and Death Angel. :) 🤘🤘 when I say metal, I mean metal, that will make your ears bleed.. :) FFDP and Slipknot are NOT metal guys, that’s the hard rock genre.. know the difference. Metal on dudes.. 🤘🤘🖤

