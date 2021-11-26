The ‘Big 4′ Bands of 17 Metal Subgenres

Ready to truly have your heart racing? Makes My Blood Dance brings adrenaline-laced tracks to the center stage. The electrifying disco-metal band features lead vocalist and founder Evan Russell Saffer and guitarist/synth player John Polimeni. Founded on genuine authenticity, Saffer and Polimeni have cultivated their unique brand from the ground up. From their humble beginnings of hustling to book gigs to their growing success selling out venues, Makes My Blood Dance captures audiences with their unique approach to metal. Rather than utilizing anger to fuel their discography, Saffer and Polimeni have focused on power to drive their head-banging sound. The duo draws inspiration from the most powerful lessons of life, exploring themes of spirituality, recovery, and tolerance. Traverse through melodic mayhem and cascading guitar shreds with every track Makes My Blood Dance releases.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO