College Sports

No. 23 Texas A&M women beat Pitt 57-46 at Paradise Jam

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Jordan Nixon and Destiny Pitts scored 12 points, Kayla Wells added 10 points and No. 23 Texas A&M used a late run to pull away for a 57-46 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday night at the Paradise Jam.

Wells and Pitts made back-to-back 3-pointers and Nixon added a jumper and a 3 before Pitts hit two free throws to cap a 13-1 run over the final 4 minutes.

Maliyah Johnson finished with nine points and eight rebounds for Texas A&M (5-0).

The Aggies have won a program record 21 consecutive non-conference games, dating to a loss against Florida State on December 1, 2019.

Dayshanette Harris led Pitt (4-1) with 16 points and Liatu King scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds.

Texas A&M, which went into the game shooting 48.1% from 3-point range — No. 1 nationally — and averaging 89.0 points per game, shot just 29% (21 of 72) from the field, including 6 of 19 (31,6%) from behind the arc. The Aggies, however, made 4 of 6 overall and 3 of 4 from 3-point range down the stretch.

Pitt made just one field goal and went 3 of 6 from the free-throw line over the final 6 minutes.

