1. Style your bathroom with Dollar Spot finds.

The holidays are almost here, which means spending time with people you may not have seen in a long time, and taking the time to fully deck the halls. If you’re interested in replacing old decorations, or upping the ante to become the most festive-looking house on your block, the first place you should shop is The Home Depot. The store has thousands of indoor and outdoor decorations in stock, and is currently offering free, fast shipping on many of them. The Home Depot’s selection is big enough that we’re confident it’ll be your one-stop-shop for decorations this year. Plus, you have...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 10 HOURS AGO