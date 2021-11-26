1. Style your bathroom with Dollar Spot finds.

Nothing marks the start of the holiday season quite like bringing out a dusty box of holiday decor from the depths of a storage closet, turning on a cheesy Christmas movie starring Vanessa Hudgens for some cheerful background noise, whipping up some hot chocolate, and decking the halls to make your home a festive wonderland.
Kaare Sola’s experience as a commercial interior designer means her work shows up in corporations in cities like Seattle and Denver, Colorado. But she’d much rather live in a small town. When she and her partner Cody Olsen moved from Skykomish to the Methow Valley earlier this year, she needed...
(BPT) - The bathroom tends to be the easiest space in the home to clean, spruce up or decorate. Buying the perfect shower curtain is way less frustrating than choosing the right couch or countertop. But while the aesthetics of the bathroom can be simpler to pull off, the importance of designing a bathroom that balances easy living and functionality is often overlooked.
One of the reasons choosing tiles for your bathroom can be so tricky is that there are many options, but not all of them will still look current in a few years. The most important factors to consider are the size of your bathroom, your preferred colors, and what installation pattern you want.
Admit it, we all love to sing in the shower. Now you can do it with music playing anywhere in the bathroom with this Atomi showerhead with a magnetic Bluetooth speaker, and starting Nov. 22, it’s 50% off. atomi 4.9” White Showerhead With Removable, Magnetic Bluetooth Speaker. atomi. walmart.com. $25.00.
Most sellers these days know that they need to spruce up their home and possibly rearrange the furniture to highlight its best points for buyers. While the kitchen, living areas and bedrooms often get plenty of attention, it’s important to make your bathroom look as appealing as possible, too. “When...
It’s undoubtedly one of the most memorable and favored go-to scenes in any Christmas movie. The one where our hapless hero goes up a ladder and ends up falling off in their failed Christmas-light decoration attempt. And while it’s fun to see on TV, you don’t actually want to fall off a ladder. And as anyone that’s ever untangled Christmas lights can attest, putting Christmas lights on your home really is a pain in the butt. Hence the reason for the rise in popularity of Christmas light projectors, our favorite new holiday lighting hack.
Christmas light projectors are a modern way...
When was the last time you bumped your elbows against the shower doors in the midst of your bathtime? Or the time you knocked into the edges of the vanity cabinet while doing your skincare? If you have an answer to any of these questions, we are here to tell you that this small cramped bathroom is dangerous and full of hazards.
Although a master bathroom, at its core, is simply a place to heed nature's call, take a bath and get ready for the day, it should provide many more features. Ultimately, the factor that determines how you can use your master bathroom is how you choose to design your space.
If you’re thinking of renovating your home, the bathroom is likely the last room you consider. Why? With small spaces, it can feel like there’s not much to add on or improve. With a few simple changes, however, like a fresh coat of paint, you can transform your bathrooms and freshen up the space.
The holidays are almost here, which means spending time with people you may not have seen in a long time, and taking the time to fully deck the halls.
If you’re interested in replacing old decorations, or upping the ante to become the most festive-looking house on your block, the first place you should shop is The Home Depot. The store has thousands of indoor and outdoor decorations in stock, and is currently offering free, fast shipping on many of them.
The Home Depot’s selection is big enough that we’re confident it’ll be your one-stop-shop for decorations this year. Plus, you have...
TikTok creator @thekwendyhome shows you how to make super simple DIY snowflakes using brown paper bags. The end result looks incredible with her other boho Christmas decorations. Let’s make snowflakes! ##christmasdecor ##christmascrafts ##easydiy ##christmasdiy ##christmas2020 inspo: @apothecarydesigntrish.
Given that the floors in your home are usually the largest open spaces and always on show, it’s easy to see why decorating them correctly is a big deal. Add in the fact that they also need to be comfortable underfoot, and it makes sense why so many people turn to area rugs to solve the problem. However, producing these large, space-covering decor pieces isn’t always an eco-friendly or sustainable process. Thankfully, there is a more responsible alternative. Read on to find out why the best natural fiber rugs are one of the hottest trends in home styling at the...
Today, most of our books, movies and photographs only exist as data to be played on the screens of our tablets, smartphones and TVs. As a result, our homes can sometimes feel a little empty. Gone are the days of bookshelves crammed full of books and DVDs.
We’re here to say that it doesn’t have to be this way. Of course, the ability to downsize our personal book and media libraries into a far more manageable space is a positive thing. However, holding onto your favorite DVDs, the books you simply can’t live without and a handful of beautifully framed photos...
Chances are, you've spent more time than ever at home in the past year. This has likely caused you to zero in on home improvements you'd like to make. Find Out: 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your...
Comments / 0