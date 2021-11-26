ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

2. Have a holly jolly minimalist boho Christmas.

By Cassie Sheets
Times and Democrat
 6 days ago

This chic minimalist Christmas décor from @homewithkelsey incorporates...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

7 ways to be a holly jolly host this season

(BPT) - ’Tis the season to make up for lost time and host friends and family this holiday. Along with celebrating cherished traditions comes the revolving door of loved ones at your home. As a global leader in hospitality, Hilton is here to help you welcome your guests and provide an unforgettable experience with these seven helpful tips:
LIFESTYLE
Black Mountain News

Christmas parade and Holly Jolly market return to Black Mountain

The annual Black Mountain Christmas parade returns Dec. 4 to its traditional approach after a virtual parade last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "This year, the only difference is we will not be throwing candy from the floats," said Sharon Tabor, the executive director of the Black Mountain Swannanoa Chamber of Commerce.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
Globe Gazette

Holly Jolly Holiday Stroll through Osage

The Holly Jolly Holiday Stroll is coming to Osage on Saturday, Dec. 4. The event will give shoppers a chance to hit the town for the holidays. The local shops will have special offers, holiday treats and window displays. Shoppers can pick up a punch card from participating businesses or the Osage Chamber of Commerce/Welcome Center. For every $20 spent from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 4, participants will receive a punch on their card. Those who fill their punch cards with 10 punches will be entered into a drawing for Osage Chamber Bucks.
OSAGE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Minimalist#Boho#Jolly#Bright Red
coloradosprings.com

Colorado man makes futuristic, minimalist Christmas trees inspired by grandfather's 60's design

Matt Bliss is about to make it rain Christmas trees in his Denver condo. No living trees will be harmed during this holiday storm. The dark-haired entrepreneur, hunched over his laptop at a makeshift desk/kitchen table opposite his general manager, Marina Lucero, is making the holidays look a little untraditional for customers around the world. He’s the force behind The Modern Christmas Tree, a tree based on a 1966 midcentury design by his forward-thinking grandfather, Lawrence “Bud” Stoecker.
COLORADO STATE
WBKO

Kobe Aluminum hosts first annual Holly Jolly Christmas hiring event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kobe Aluminum Automotive Products will be hosting their first ever annual Holly Jolly Christmas hiring event tomorrow at the Greenwood mall. The job fair will be from 11am - 7pm near the Zales jewelry store. WBKO News reporter Raquel Dominguez spoke with their human resources...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WDTV

8th Annual Holly Jolly Christmas Craft and Vendor Show

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Local crafters and vendors gathered at the Event Center at Brushy Fork for the Holly Jolly Christmas Craft and Vendor Show. Many of the vendors were selling holiday-themed items. Two of the vendors Joseph Hughes with Lynx Internet and Nadine Tenney with the Sugar Shack Bakery...
BUCKHANNON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
basinnow.com

Ashley Regional Christmas Charity Village New To Holly Days

A new Holly Days attraction is taking shape next to the hospital. Ashley Regional Medical Center announced this fall that they are adding a Christmas Village to the Holly Days festivities that will be complete with Santa, real reindeer, and Christmas magic. The street next to the hospital is now blocked off and being transformed for the event that will include snow(whether mother nature cooperates or not), local choirs and carolers, live Christmas trees, decorations, village houses, and a horse drawn carriage to top it all off. It is free for all to attend and visitors are encouraged to bring dollar bills and/or cans of perishable foods to use to vote for favorite holiday displays. All food and money raised will go to Ashley Valley Food Pantry and ‘Keeping Love in Communities’. The Ashley Regional Christmas Charity Village will take place on the street next to the hospital as part of Holly Days from noon to 5pm on November 26th.
POLITICS
dequeenbee.com

COLUMN: Libraries wishing the community a ‘Holly Jolly’ Christmas

The ladies at the De Queen Branch Library hope you have a Holly Jolly Christmas and remember the reason for the season. Beginning Dec. 1 through Dec. 15, area children can come in, receive a paper and envelope, write their letter to Santa, drop it in our special mailbox and raise the flag. There is a trick to this so read carefully; your child’s name and address needs to be on the envelope in order to receive a reply from the North Pole (wink).
DE QUEEN, AR
imdb.com

The Cast of 12 Dates of Christmas Previews the Hot and Heavy Holly-Jolly Season

It's the most wonderful time of the year—especially if you're single, thanks to HBO Max's 12 Dates of Christmas. Season two leads Amanda Grace Jenkins, Danny Escalante and Markelle Smith exclusively relived the holiday magic of filming the sexy festive series ahead of the Thursday, Nov. 25 premiere. And let's just say there were a few faux pas under the mistletoe. "It was a feeding frenzy," Amanda, identifies as a lesbian, joked about the dating competition series. Danny, who identifies as straight, noted it was a "free for all" with love interests. Markelle, who identifies as gay, teased that there was "definitely some...
TV SERIES
Kicker 102.5

What Holly Jolly Christmas Song Is Arkansas’s Favorite?

What Christmas song is the one people in Arkansas just love?. It is officially December and Christmas will be here in no time. From searching for the perfect Christmas gift to the perfect tree and decorations Christmas time is my favorite time of the year. It is a time for our family to get together and the kids opening their gifts with all of the family.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Brunswick News

Holly Jolly Jekyll brings month of festivity to island

Jekyll Island has been transformed into a land of holiday cheer. The island’s Holly Jolly Jekyll season kicked off Friday with the start of holiday events and activities, the rollout of numerous carefully crafted decorations and the lighting of more than a million bulbs around Jekyll. The season, which will...
LIFESTYLE
iheart.com

Dan Smyers' Christmas Tree Will Make You Feel All Holly Jolly

Talk about Christmas tree goals. On Monday (November 29), Dan Smyers took to the official Dan + Shay Instagram account to show off his Christmas tree. One look at his decorations will leave fans feeling all holly jolly. In the adorable video, Smyers gets a little help from his wife,...
CELEBRITIES
Times and Democrat

1. These mini hats are fun for kids and adults to make.

These mini hats might look complicated to do yourself, but @hauz.and.co shows they’re simple enough that you can make them with your children or nieces and nephews. Hang them on a garland over a window or fireplace for some cute seasonal décor.
LIFESTYLE
Times and Democrat

3. These snowflakes look amazing in a boho home.

TikTok creator @thekwendyhome shows you how to make super simple DIY snowflakes using brown paper bags. The end result looks incredible with her other boho Christmas decorations. Let’s make snowflakes! ##christmasdecor ##christmascrafts ##easydiy ##christmasdiy ##christmas2020 inspo: @apothecarydesigntrish.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
midfloridanewspapers.com

A Jolly Good Time - AP Christmas Parade brings the holiday magic

AVON PARK — The weather outside was delightful for a night full of holiday merriment as the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade lifted spirits Monday evening along Main Street. It was sweater weather for most with the temperature at 61 degrees with a clear sky at the start...

Comments / 0

Community Policy