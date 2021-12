On Wednesday, Instagram launched a new feature that will let users report any issues they encounter while using the platform without tapping any buttons. The new feature, which is appropriately titled “rage shake,” lets users literally shake their phone to report any problems they come across with the app. Once shaken, a pop-up screen should appear asking users if something went wrong. From there, you can file any grievances you might have with the app.

