ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The rich are getting richer — and they're fueling a private jet boom

By Natasha Turak
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate jet demand is booming, and aircraft manufacturers can't keep pace. Even used jets are disappearing from the market. There's been a wealth boom, especially among the already-rich, as more companies go public and the stock market hits record highs. Analysts say many...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
NEWSBTC

How NFT Cypherpunks Help Holders Get Richer

Non-fungible tokens have become one of the most popular investment assets. Collectors and gamers massively bought up NFTs in the hope of reselling them at a higher price or using them in the metaverse or as a tool of preferences included in the mechanisms of the project’s functioning. The development of the Play-2-Earn sector has expanded the scope of tokens, which can now be used as avatars or attributes in computer games. In addition, some NFTs can generate good returns through secondary sales. How non-fungible tokens are used today and whether collectible pictures have a future, we will consider the example of Cypherpunks.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Aemetis to provide American Airlines with sustainable aviation fuel in 7-year deal valued at more than $1.1 billion

Aemetis Inc. said Wednesday it has entered an agreement with American Airlines Group Inc. to provide it with 280 million gallons of its sustainable aviation fuel in a seven-year deal with a value of more than $1.1 billion. The Cupertino, Calif.-based Aemetis will provide blended fuel, which has significant environmental benefits over regulator petroleum jet fuel. The deal is part of American's goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Aemetis shares jumped 9% premarket and have gained 653% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.6%.
INDUSTRY
investmentu.com

Best Penny Stocks Under 10 Cents

Penny stocks under 10 cents have the potential to give an investor unheard of returns. That’s because these are usually very new companies. And they’re generally small and unpopular. I’ve come up with a list of some of the best penny stocks for you to check out and maybe invest...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet#Jets#Business Jet#Vistajet#Cnbc
wealthmanagement.com

Billionaire Economy Is Booming With Private Jets in Short Supply

(Bloomberg) -- Bombardier’s Global 5500 has a top speed of 594 miles per hour and can fly nonstop from Los Angeles to Moscow. Available for about $45 million, the twin-engine jet can easily touch down on tricky airfields and accommodate a dozen or so passengers. Michael Spencer, the billionaire NEX...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Whopping 33% of Fast Private Jet’s Sales Now Conducted in Cryptocurrency

ROME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2021-- One in every three flights managed by or booked through Fast Private Jet, an Italy based charter-flight company, is now being paid for in cryptocurrency. Last year, Fast Private Jet became Italy’s first private jet provider to accept payment in prominent cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, XRP and the major cryptocurrencies available on the market.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CNBC

Investors could get 'a gift' if this S&P stock continues its pullback, trader says

Investors may soon get their best chance to purchase Best Buy, Inside Edge Capital Management founder Todd Gordon said. Nearly 40% of the S&P 500's components including Best Buy, Disney, Biogen and a number of travel stocks are trading below their 200-day moving averages, a key indicator that tracks long-term price changes.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Billionaires Face Supply Snags For Yachts, Private Jets, And Other Luxury Goods

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Gas prices are up. Store shelves are a little more sparse. And your Thanksgiving turkey is probably a little more expensive than usual. But let's talk about the kitchen table issues that really matter. That is, if your kitchen table is a one-of-a-kind import handcrafted by a world-class Italian designer.
GAS PRICE
boatinternational.com

Private jets worth the investment in 2022

The upper echelon of private aircraft are those that can fly farther and higher, with larger cabins and more space, and whose list prices tend to push into the high tens or even hundreds of millions of pounds. As more and more destinations open up to overseas arrivals, these high-performance, high-comfort jets find themselves in high demand. Find your perfect match with our edit of the best private jets to invest in now...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer in December (and Beyond)

Brookfield Renewable offers an attractive dividend plus tremendous growth prospects. Devon Energy has the highest dividend yield in the S&P 500 and expects its dividend to nearly double in 2022. Innovative Industrial Properties' dividend has more than quadrupled over the past three years. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Recent swoons in these innovative companies presents the perfect opportunity for investors to pounce. Despite the shortened hours, Friday, Nov. 26 represented a bumpy ride for investors. All three of the major indexes shed between 2.2% and 2.5% of their value as a new coronavirus variant of concern, labeled as omicron, emerged in South Africa.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy