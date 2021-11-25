ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fetal Growth Restriction: All Your Questions Answered

By sakshi wilson
momjunction.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo much happens during the gestation period. Your body turns into a home for nine months, and in your womb, life is beginning to form. During the gestation period, what starts as a tiny embryo, will soon grow into a beautiful baby, ready to face the world. During each stage of...

www.momjunction.com

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New possible side effect of booster vaccine has been revealed

The booster programme has been ramping up in the UK, with over8 million inoculatedso far. Much like the first two doses of the vaccine, the booster jab also comes with an array of side effects that the inoculated could possibly experience. The reactions to the mRNA vaccine include headaches, pain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

DEODORANT CAUSING CANCER?! Don't Apply Deodorant Until You Read This

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall of 18 types of deodorant after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA. All 18 products being recalled are sold as aerosol sprays, the company reports.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Low Birth Weight#Nutrition
Woman's World

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Will Drinking Water Lower Blood Sugar?

If you have diabetes, managing symptoms is critical to your health. Your diet plays a vital role in regulating your blood sugar. What you drink matters as much as what you eat. Learn more about how drinking water and blood sugar are connected. Diabetes mellitus is a chronic health condition...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
easyhealthoptions.com

6 fruits anyone with blood sugar problems should be eating

If type 2 diabetes runs in your family, or if you have reason to be concerned about high blood sugar and insulin resistance, I have some exciting news for you. Recent research has pinpointed a group of fruits that can lower your diabetes risk naturally. These “superfoods” are already well...
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
Republic Monitor

Diabetes: Watch Out For These Two Signs of High Blood Sugar When You Pee

Anyone with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes will experience hyperglycemia in which blood sugar levels would go at dangerously high levels for long periods. The National Health Services advise people experiencing hyperglycemia to immediately seek medical care. So how do you know that you have high blood sugar levels? Experts say two symptoms can be observed when using the toilet.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

This Sweetener Can Lower Blood Sugar and Improve Insulin Sensitivity

If you have diabetes or are otherwise looking to keep your blood sugar levels under control, choosing the right sweetener can be tricky. There are so many options out there and between the different tastes and proclaimed side effects, it’s often difficult to determine which one to choose. However, a growing body of research suggests that using stevia for diabetes may be the best option.
HEALTH
healthing.ca

'I'm getting sicker and sicker every day:' Woman calls on government to tackle mounting backlog of surgeries

Stephanie Brad’s surgery has been postponed twice during the pandemic , and with no new date scheduled, she says her condition is worsening. On each of Brad’s visit to the hospital for emergency treatment, “the doctors, the surgeons, they just keep looking at me saying, you know, there’s nothing we can do for you until you get this surgery .”
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People Amid New Variant

In just one weekend, the Omicron variant seems to have turned the pandemic on its head. This new variant of COVID has nearly triple the number of mutations that Delta has, some of which could make Omicron spread more easily and potentially evade current immune responses. But these are just predictions as of now. Virus experts say it will take some time to gather enough data to determine whether or not this new variant will become more serious than the dominant Delta variant. For his part, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told President Joe Biden that it will take around two weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility and severity of this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH

