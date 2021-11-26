Stand By Me Doraemon 2 CGI Movie Coming To Netflix This Christmas Eve

Netflix's slate of Christmas releases is filled with romantic comedies and family favorites, but one movie stands out from the rest. A Boy Called Christmas, now streaming on the platform, is a big-budget holiday fantasy romp that will surely get a lot of airplay in homes this season. Director/co-writer Gil Kenan, who helmed 2006's Monster House and co-wrote Ghostbusters: Afterlife, takes viewers into a mystical world of elves, magic and talking animals in what is clearly the 2021 holiday flick with the most care put into it out of all its peers. (It's got a star-studded cast as well, with Kristen Wiig, Sally Hawkins, Michiel Huisman, Maggie Smith, Stephen Merchant and young lead Henry Lawfull.)
