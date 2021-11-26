Stand By Me Doraemon 2 CGI Movie Coming To Netflix This Christmas Eve

Netflix has been around for several years now. You may have tried it and enjoyed unlimited rentals delivered to your mailbox. I have been a member for 3 years now and I love it but now Im even more excited about a new service they are offering. Netflix has listened to their customers and they are now providing a service which lets you get unlimited movies downloaded to your television for only $9.99 a month! This is a very new technology and Netflix is the only company that offers this service. Imagine being able to watch any movie at any time as long as you are a member of Netflix. You will no longer have to wait for your movie in the mail. There is a converter box that you can purchase called Roku. It costs about $99.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO