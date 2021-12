Western Digital this week disclosed several important details concerning its hard drive roadmap at the 5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit Conference. The company is optimistic about demand for HDDs for years to come and expects its current technologies to deliver drives with capacities of up to 30TB in the coming years. However, it will eventually need to shit to heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) technology. What is surprising is that the company no longer talks about its microwave-assisted magnetic recording (MAMR).

COMPUTERS ・ 8 HOURS AGO