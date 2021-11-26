ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse’s 40th annual community Thanksgiving dinner returns in person

By Jordan Fremstad
 6 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — People were thankful to gather together once again in La Crosse for the 40th annual community Thanksgiving dinner. Community members also helped offer delivery for those who cannot leave their homes.

The La Crosse Center hosted the popular tradition. The event is possible only because of the generosity of people in the city, volunteers and leaders said.

“We are solely funded through the generosity of our community,” said Ruth McQuiston-Keil, the planning committee chair of the La Crosse Community Thanksgiving. “Whether it’d be individuals, churches, businesses, organizations, we survive on donations.”

Volunteers also gave people rides so people could enjoy the Thanksgiving festivities. Leaders expected to serve 3,000 people. Donations for future dinners can be sent around the clock to LCTD PO Box 0662 La Crosse, WI 54602, McQuiston-Keil said.

