Mobile, AL

Local woman receives Thanksgiving meal after not receiving pandemic EBT payments

By Daeshen Smith
 5 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- The ongoing pandemic has put a strain on families across Mobile. Last week, we told you how Catheryn Neese had been waiting since September for her pandemic EBT payments.

“Thanksgiving is coming, and the food stamps we get aren’t enough to even feed our family," said Neese.

After seeing Neese’s story on Fox Ten News, one group stepped in to help

“That’s what we do," said Lieutenant General Robert Montague. We seek those in need.”

After teaming up with Golden Corral last year to feed families in need, the Mobile unit of U.S. VSHOC reached out to the restaurant again to make sure Neese and her family had a full Thanksgiving meal.

“There’s an old statement that says it takes a village, said Neese. "We have to take care of each other.”

After loading up, the group set off to meet Neese for the first time.

While she’s still waiting on those payments Neese says she’s thankful to have some much-needed help.

“It’s wonderful, it’s beautiful," said Neese. "Just by his wife seeing the story they’re sitting there like let’s do this for this family.”

But not only is she grateful to have dinner for her and her family. She also says she plans on paying it forward.

“I have nine other siblings and we’re all going to enjoy and plus the homeless people by my job, they’re also going to get some," said Neese.

Community Policy