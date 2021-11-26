ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints honor Brees at halftime of Thanksgiving night game

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3grTTR_0d72tUik00
Bills Saints Football Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees leads a crowd cheer as he is honored during a ceremony at halftime of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) (Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Retired Saints quarterback Drew Brees finally got a send-off from a packed and loud Superdome.

With Brees calling Thursday night's game between New Orleans and Buffalo as part of the NBC broadcast team, the franchise chose to honor Brees on the field at halftime.

With the Southern University band spelling out “Brees #9” on the field, a montage of memorable moments from Brees career played on Superdome video boards before Saints owner Gayle Benson introduced Brees. Cheers erupted, quickly followed by elongated howls of, “Dreeew!”

“We've experienced so many unbelievable moments on this field and in this city.," Brees said. "Thank you so much for loving us, thank you for embracing me and my family. We will always love you and we will always work to make you proud.”

Brees then raised his fist in the air while urging the crowd to belt out it's traditional chant of “Who dat, who dat, who dat say they gonna beat them Saints!”

“The greatest fans in the world, let's blow the top off this dome and make the world feel it and hear it,” Brees said as he brought down his arm, initiating the chant.

The crowd then cheered as Brees walked off the field to go back to work.

Brees, who played 20 NFL season and his last 15 in New Orleans, played his final season before mostly sparse crowds as the NFL operated under COVID-19 protocols significantly restricting the size of gatherings in stadiums.

He retired last offseason as the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing with 80,358, but has since been eclipsed this season by Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady.

Brees’ 571 career touchdown passes rank second behind Brady’s 610.

Brees, who began his career with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2001, came in New Orleans at a time when the city was still coping with widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina in August 2005. In his first season, the Saints – who’d gone 3-13 in 2005 – improved to 10-6 and advanced to the franchise’s first NFC title game.

That was the first of nine season in which Brees led the Saints to the playoffs, with the team winning one Super Bowl and advancing three times to the NFC championship game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Saints tried to trade for another team’s starting QB

The New Orleans Saints chose not to bring in another veteran quarterback after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury last week. Sean Payton said doing so would be very difficult at this point in the season, but it sounds like the coach would have made an exception for at least one player.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gayle Benson
Person
Drew Brees
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Ap#Nbc#The Southern University#Tampa Bay
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Patriots vs. Bills Prediction, Pick: Who wins on Monday Night Football?

Bills -3 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) I’m somewhat stunned by the line on this game. The New England Patriots have given up a grand total of 26 points in their last four games combined. The offense is running at an efficiency no other team in the NFL is currently matching.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Release Discouraging Update On Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints have a quick turnaround this week as they try to move on from a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Unfortunately, just three days of rest will make it difficult for the team to get Alvin Kamara back into the lineup by Thursday. The...
NFL
NESN

Tom Brady Ribs Drew Brees In Tribute Video During Saints-Bills Game

You can count Tom Brady as one person who is happy Drew Brees retired. The former Saints quarterback was honored with a tribute video during halftime of New Orleans’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. Many celebrities helped with the video, offering their congratulations and best wishes to...
NFL
thespun.com

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Mark Ingram News

The New Orleans Saints are trying to keep pace in a crowded NFC playoff race, but that road just got a little bumpier. Unfortunately, the Saints will be without arguably the team’s best player yet again tonight against the Buffalo Bills. Running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a knee injury and will miss his second-straight game.
NFL
Sporting News

Why Drew Brees is calling Bills vs. Saints on Thanksgiving with Mike Tirico

NFL fans have grown accustomed to the commentary of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth in the booth when NBC is broadcasting a game. That won't be the pairing fans hear on Thanksgiving night, however. Instead, Mike Tirico will be on play-by-play with former Saints' quarterback Drew Brees providing commentary for...
NFL
fantasydata.com

Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 13

The NFL schedule is starting to heat up with playoff seeds and divisional races in full swing, while the fantasy season is quickly approaching its end. Underdogs have been dominant, leading to a wildly entertaining and unpredictable 2021 for all teams. Players have impressed and disappointed in surprising spots, while injuries have taken some of the game's best talent away, forcing role players to step up and produce.
NFL
Kiss Country 93.7

Drew Brees Set for Thanksgiving Superdome Honor in New Orleans

There's been a few changes at the Superdome in New Orleans recently. New sponsors Caesar's Entertainment have taken the reins from Mercedes-Benz, and already begun a massive renovation. These changes are reported to be field-level suites that seat 21-24 people, and a club in the north end zone for the fans that drop some major coin on one of those aforementioned suites.
NFL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
50K+
Followers
74K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy