Women’s basketball faced off against Robert Morris University on Saturday, Nov. 20 at the O’Rena, defeating them 65-60. Robert Morris got the jump off start, but that didn’t stop Oakland. Oakland led after the first quarter 18-17. The fight kept on, but Robert Morris pulled the lead with 33-32. They kept the lead through the third quarter with 45-41 points on the board. It certainly looked like Robert Morris was going to take the win.

OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO