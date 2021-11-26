ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills CB Tre’Davious White leaves with knee injury, out for remainder of game

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0d72tHUX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28t7k0_0d72tHUX00

The Buffalo Bills entered Thursday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a healthy active roster, but lost a key part of their defense in the second quarter.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White was defending a catch in the second quarter and injured his knee during the play. He was attended to by trainers on the field, walked off, went to the medical tent, before heading to the locker room. The team initially said he was doubtful to return but before the second half began, was downgraded to “out”.

Dane Jackson, a seventh-round 2020 Draft pick, has taken White’s spot in the lineup.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after the game that there is no update on his status.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Tre’Davious White suffers torn ACL, out for the season

The fears for the Buffalo Bills from their Thanksgiving win over the New Orleans Saints were confirmed on Friday as Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, according to the Buffalo Bills. This is a major loss for the Buffalo Bills who have one of the top secondaries in the NFL.
NFL
FanSided

Ranking the players on the Buffalo Bills to replace Tre’Davious White

Who currently with the Buffalo Bills is the best player to replace Tre’Davious White for the remainder of the season?. The Buffalo Bills over the next few days are going to have the tough task of replacing Tre’Davious White. Their star cornerback suffered a torn ACL against the New Orleans Saints and is now out for the remainder of the 2021 season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tre Davious White#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The New Orleans Saints#White
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kirby Smart on ailing Alabama offense: They're not recruiting players who can't play in the SEC

While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021

Dan Marino is undeniably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Despite not winning a Super Bowl, his skills and multiple records speak for themselves. In this one, we will dive into his career and Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021. Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $50...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy