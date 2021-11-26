ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis nonprofit feeds 160 Afghan refugees on Thanksgiving

By Amelia Mugavero
 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS — As many enjoyed their Thanksgiving meals, a local Islamic organization made sure dozens of Afghan refugees also got a hot meal this holiday.

It was the first Thanksgiving in America for more than 150 Afghan refugees, and the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis made sure it was one to remember.

“We have been providing meals for the Afghan refugees for nine days. Today’s the ninth day,” said  Lisa Grozdanic, who runs the foundation’s House of Goods program.

Our anchors and reporters share their favorite Thanksgiving recipes

On Thursday, Grozdanic and several volunteers delivered a warm meal for each refugee and warm clothes.  Over 150 hot meals were provided by Salam Market. Owner Hassan Sleem said they were supposed to be closed – but opened his kitchen so they could help.

“People need us. They need our help,” said Sleem. “They’re starving. So, we look at it like this — if they need us, we have to step in. We have to help them,” Sleem told FOX 2.

Refugee Sayed Abdali said he’s grateful.

“We are really thankful for the area, and especially from the Muslim and Islamic Foundation and The House of Goods,” Abdali said. “We need more help or waiting for more support.”

Grozdanic said without their help – the refugees wouldn’t have gotten a meal today.  Some of them got coats today for the first time. She hopes other groups step up to help as well.

“It’s an amazing feeling. That’s what it’s about, us as a community coming together and getting done what needs to be done. These families needed help, and our community reached out and gave the help that they needed,” Grozdanic added.

The group went going to 2 other hotels Thursday night in the Saint Louis area and helped a total of 160 refugees.

Father of fallen Marine welcomes Afgan refugees to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mark Schmitz lost his son after an attack at the Kabul airport while US troops were withdrawing from Afghanistan. Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was one of 13 Marines killed in August. Now Mark is meeting some of the refugees that moved to St. Louis.
Merry and bright as the Salvation Army launches Tree of Lights campaign

"Hope Marches On." That's the theme of this year's 74th annual Tree of Lights campaign. The Salvation Army stopped by and said about $12.2 million is needed to keep serving our neighbors and communities in Missouri and Illinois.
Native St. Louisan Josephine Baker given highest honor in France today

PARIS – Native St. Louisan Josephine Baker received France's highest honor Tuesday when she was inducted and a symbolic interment into Paris' Pantheon monument. Baker is the first Black woman and entertainer to receive this honor. She died in 1975 at age 68 and was buried in Monaco.
Sugarfire Smoke House to open a restaurant in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The newest Sugarfire Smoke House location is coming to Kirkwood, according to a Facebook post from the chain. St. Louis Magazine has the details on the restaurant's location and the explosive growth of the barbeque business. It will be joining sister brands Hi-Pointe Drive-In and Chicken Out in Kirkwood.
St. Louis hosts cybersecurity conference with FBI in attendance

ST. LOUIS – Security experts are attending a two-day conference in St. Louis on cybersecurity beginning Wednesday morning. The event is in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security, the Secret Service, and the FBI. The meeting was fully virtual last year. More than 300 IT professionals are expected to take part this year.
St. Louis planning panel approves Topgolf rezoning project

ST. LOUIS–After years of rumored interest in opening a second location in the St. Louis region and the first in the city itself, a potential Topgolf sports entertainment complex took a concrete step forward Wednesday. Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that a proposal to rezone 14...
New cannabis manufacturing facility to open in St. Louis this month

ST. LOUIS – A Michigan-based company will open a new cannabis manufacturing facility in St. Louis starting this month. C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company with headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan, according to a press release. The 15,000-square-foot facility will produce high-quality concentrates and cartridges under the...
