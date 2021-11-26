ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Opelousas held its 6th annual Thanksgiving dinner

By KATC NEWS
 6 days ago
In St. Landry Parish, the city of Opelousas held their 6th annual Thanksgiving dinner at Opelousas Middle.

One hundred fifty plates were given to the less fortunate at the drive-by event.

Donations and gift cards were also accepted to give to those in need.

"So today is our 6th annual Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless and unfortunate. Unfortunately because of COVID we have to make it a drive-thru this year instead of the normal praise and worship we have with the dinner."

KATC News

Stephensville Elementary installs first StoryWalk

The Town of Stephensville now has its own StoryWalk. It's an outdoor reading experience where pages from a children's book are placed on signs along a walking trail. "StoryWalks are a wonderful way to combine physical activity with literacy," said Charlar Brew, director of St. Martin Parish Library. "This may seem like an odd mix, but it's an innovative way to get people of all ages out walking while reading books."
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
KATC News

The new symbol of Franklin's revitalization movement is complete

The 100 percent community funded pocket park is now open to the public. The Franklin community held a memorial ceremony at their newest revitilization landmark on Saturday. The park commemorates the late Macy Breaux who was a victim in the Lafayette movie theater shooting back in 2015 as well as others who died from gun violence.
KATC News

Carencro Country Christmas set for Saturday

The 24th Carencro Country Christmas is set for this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will be held at the city's community center at 5115 N. University. Festivities begin at 8 a.m. with a Dash, Dance or Prance 5K. There also will be arts and crafts, choirs and food. Admission is free, but they're accepting donations of coats, gloves, hats and scarves as well.
CARENCRO, LA
KATC News

Christmas coming to Village of Loreauville

Christmas will be in the Village of Loreauville this week. The Loreauville Commnity Project will be hosting the event at Loreauville Town Hall on Main Street by St. Joseph Catholic Church. It will be held on Saturday, December 4, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
LOREAUVILLE, LA
KATC News

Grants awarded to help arts and culture entities rebound

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities has awarded 39 Rebirth Grants and Rebirth Festival Grants to organizations statewide, and several Acadiana groups were winners. The recipients included museums, archives, festivals, universities and other non-profit organizations, in support of humanities programs. With a total of $256,304 awarded, the projects are based in 15 different parishes, and several programs have a statewide focus.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KATC News

Dr. Ernest Kinchen Jr. honored for a lifetime of pioneering service

A special ceremony was held today to recognize Dr. Ernest W. Kinchen Jr., a longtime Acadiana physician who was a pioneer in the medical field. During the event, held at the Heymann Park Recreation Center, a resolution adopted by the Louisiana Legislature recognizing Kinchen and his many accomplishments was presented to the physician.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

