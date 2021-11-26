Police: Man robbed, hit by vehicle in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police Department said it was called to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Craig Road at about 4:15 p.m. regarding a shooting and a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash.

Police say it was later discovered that the man that was hit by the vehicle had been robbed near a local business.

He then shot his gun while running after the people who tried to rob him, NLVPD says.

As he crossed Martin Luther King Boulevard he was struck by a different vehicle that did not stay at the scene.

No information about the thieves or vehicle information was available at the time of publication.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

