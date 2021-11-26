ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Police: Man robbed, hit by vehicle in North Las Vegas

KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxEeb_0d72t8dF00

North Las Vegas Police Department said it was called to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Craig Road at about 4:15 p.m. regarding a shooting and a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash.

Police say it was later discovered that the man that was hit by the vehicle had been robbed near a local business.

He then shot his gun while running after the people who tried to rob him, NLVPD says.

As he crossed Martin Luther King Boulevard he was struck by a different vehicle that did not stay at the scene.

No information about the thieves or vehicle information was available at the time of publication.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

