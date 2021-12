Congressman Andy Kim went to the Smithsonian Institution this past summer and he didn’t go merely as a visitor. Kim, whose 3rd New Jersey Congressional District includes 36 Burlington County municipalities and 17 in Ocean County including Barnegat and half of Stafford Township, made national headlines following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. An Associated Press photographer captured an image of him kneeling on the floor to help clean the building’s rotunda after peace had been restored.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO