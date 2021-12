The Fresno State Bulldogs football team beat Nevada 34-32 on October 23. The game featured the two-highest scoring teams in the conference. The teams combined for 984 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs (6-2 overall, 3-1 Mountain West) snapped a two-game losing streak to the Wolf Pack (5-2, 2-1) and lead the all-time series 30-22-1. Quarterback Jake Haener completed 26 of 38 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Mims filled in for starter Ronnie Rivers who didn’t play in the second half due to an injury.

