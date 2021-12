Despite some consumers expressing concern over supply chain issues, many have not made any special effort to begin holiday shopping. According to a new Oracle Retail survey, consumers have mostly not completed much of their holiday shopping. When asked how much of their holiday shopping is complete, 30% of surveyed U.S. consumers said none to very little. Another 35% have completed one-quarter or less of their holiday shopping. Thirteen percent are half done, 9% are three-quarters done, and 5% have finished their holiday shopping. Seven percent of respondents don't plan to shop for the holidays this year.

