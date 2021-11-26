GALLERY: Drew Brees back in the Superdome for Saints vs Bills
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees returns for his first Saints game since he retired…but this time as a commentator.
Brees is now a football analyst for NBC Sports, and the future Hall of Famer took some time to say hello to some old friends before the game.
