GALLERY: Drew Brees back in the Superdome for Saints vs Bills

By Brian Holland
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees returns for his first Saints game since he retired…but this time as a commentator.

Brees is now a football analyst for NBC Sports, and the future Hall of Famer took some time to say hello to some old friends before the game.

Full gallery above via The Associated Press.

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Saints tried to trade for another team’s starting QB

The New Orleans Saints chose not to bring in another veteran quarterback after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury last week. Sean Payton said doing so would be very difficult at this point in the season, but it sounds like the coach would have made an exception for at least one player.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Philip Rivers responds to Saints rumors

The New Orleans Saints lost their starting quarterback on Sunday when Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending knee injury. Trevor Siemian came on and helped lead the team to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there has been talk of the Saints signing a veteran. Would Philip Rivers be an option?
NFL
Drew Brees
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
thefocus.news

How did former Saints QB Drew Brees get the scar on his face?

The New Orleans Saints honoured retired QB Drew Brees against the Buffalo Bills, but where did the scar on Brees’ face come from?. With crowds now fully back in stadiums enjoying sports, the New Orleans Saints took the opportunity to honour retired quarterback Drew Brees at half-time versus the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.
NFL
WKBW-TV

Longtime New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees sees Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen as a special talent

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WKBW) — Longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees knows a thing or two about playing quarterback at the highest level. On Thursday night, he’ll be in the broadcast booth as an analyst for the Thanksgiving matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints. But before the game, he shared some thoughts on Josh Allen, the Bills signal caller, who has become one of the leagues best at his position.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Release Discouraging Update On Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints have a quick turnaround this week as they try to move on from a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Unfortunately, just three days of rest will make it difficult for the team to get Alvin Kamara back into the lineup by Thursday. The...
NFL
NESN

Tom Brady Ribs Drew Brees In Tribute Video During Saints-Bills Game

You can count Tom Brady as one person who is happy Drew Brees retired. The former Saints quarterback was honored with a tribute video during halftime of New Orleans’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. Many celebrities helped with the video, offering their congratulations and best wishes to...
NFL
Awful Announcing

Drew Brees joining Mike Tirico in booth for NBC’s Thanksgiving broadcast of Bills-Saints

Thanksgiving is going to be an extremely special day for Drew Brees this year. He’ll have to step out of the booth at halftime, however, because the Saints will also be honoring him with a celebration of his 15 years with the franchise, which includes a Super Bowl victory, 12 Pro Bowls, as 142-86 (.623) regular-season record, and just about every team passing record there is. This is the first time Brees will be back at the Superdome since retiring in 2020.
NFL
thespun.com

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Mark Ingram News

The New Orleans Saints are trying to keep pace in a crowded NFC playoff race, but that road just got a little bumpier. Unfortunately, the Saints will be without arguably the team’s best player yet again tonight against the Buffalo Bills. Running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a knee injury and will miss his second-straight game.
NFL
WDSU

Could Drew Brees make NFL comeback and save Saints season?

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have lost three consecutive, are 5-5 overall and are trending the wrong way when it comes to NFC playoff contention. So, could the greatest player in franchise return to save the season?. WDSU sports anchor Fletcher Mackel spoke with former Saints quarterback and...
NFL
