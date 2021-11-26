ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Two homes in SW Madison hit by gunfire on Thanksgiving; no injuries reported, police say

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RFAWn_0d72rVoj00
WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Two homes were hit by gunfire in southwest Madison late in the morning on Thanksgiving, the city’s police department said.

Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of Jacobs Way and Frisch Road. when they got to the scene, officers learned multiple rounds had been fired and two homes had been hit.

No injuries have been reported, and the homes’ residents have been contacted, police said in an incident report.

Detectives are still investigating the crime, but police said it appears the incident was isolated.

Anyone with information should call police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police investigating shots fired near Freeport Road

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired near Freeport Road Tuesday. Officers responded after a Fitchburg Police officer reportedly heard shots from the area of Verona and Raymond roads just after 12:15 a.m. ﻿ Police found three shell casings near the road. No injuries or property damage were reported. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

13-year-old taken into custody after crashing stolen car on Beltline off-ramp

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police took a juvenile into custody Tuesday morning after they allegedly crashed a stolen car on a Beltline off-ramp before running from the scene. Police said the crash, which involved one vehicle, happened around 7:30 a.m. on the eastbound Beltline at the off-ramp to John Nolen Drive. Multiple units with the Madison Police Department, including a K-9 unit, responded to search for the 13-year-old driver.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Police#Crime Stoppers#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Driver fleeing troopers hits bus on Highway 30 Monday afternoon, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A driver fleeing state troopers through two counties hit a bus on Highway 30 near North Thompson Drive Monday afternoon, Madison police said. The pursuit began following a traffic stop on Interstate 94 in eastern Jefferson County, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. After giving false names, the driver and passenger sped off and a trooper followed. The...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

68-year-old man killed in Sauk Co. crash; two others, including 1-year-old, injured

LA VALLE, Wis. — A 68-year-old man was killed and two other people, including a 1-year-old child, were injured in a two-vehicle crash near La Valle Tuesday morning, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on State Highway 33 near Demaskie Road about two miles north of La Valle. The sheriff’s office said a...
LA VALLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Rollover crash on NB I-39/90 near Badger Interchange cleared

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 39/90 near the interchange with Interstate 94 have reopened following a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The Wisconsin State Patrol said one vehicle rolled over and injuries have been reported. It’s unclear how badly the vehicle’s...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
887
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy