Two homes in SW Madison hit by gunfire on Thanksgiving; no injuries reported, police say

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Two homes were hit by gunfire in southwest Madison late in the morning on Thanksgiving, the city’s police department said.

Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of Jacobs Way and Frisch Road. when they got to the scene, officers learned multiple rounds had been fired and two homes had been hit.

No injuries have been reported, and the homes’ residents have been contacted, police said in an incident report.

Detectives are still investigating the crime, but police said it appears the incident was isolated.

Anyone with information should call police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.