ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Shoppers get out to catch early Black Friday deals

By Nana-Sentuo Bonsu
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yorS8_0d72rGp400

Getting a start on Christmas shopping was the goal for Michael Leonard this Thanksgiving.

“It was peaceful trying to get it out of the way before the holiday rush,” Leonard said.

He walked out of Big Lots with a cart full of toys for his daughter.

“You get 50% off at Big Lots, that’s a no brainier,” he said.

Leonard says it’s also a safer shopping experience when the store is basically empty compared to shopping on Black Friday.

“It’s crazy. Didn’t somebody get trampled or something?” he asked.

Avoiding crowds is what many people are trying to do this year.

Daniel Whitehouse heard about the early sales, so he came in with his family after dinner.

“Some electronics for the kids and then some knickknacks for the holidays. It’s nice to still have some of the deals and look at things in person too,” he said.

While some people were out shopping, others were continuing Thanksgiving festivities at movie theaters.

“Going to see “House of Gucci. Just a little Thanksgiving tradition after dinner,” Brianna Pattman said.

Jacob and his family came by Emagine movie theater in Royal Oak to watch “Clifford the Red Dog” on the big screen, but he says that’s not highlight of his day.

“I love this day because I got pumpkin pie and ice cream cookie and everything I love, like turkey and her and her,” he said as he pointed at his mother and sister Mya.

Many stores will open at different times for Black Friday. Below is a list of some of local stores and their open times:

  • Best Buy opens at 5 a.m.
  • Big Lots opens at 6 a.m.
  • Home Depot opens at 6 a.m.
  • Macy’s opens at 6 a.m.
  • Old Navy opens at 5 a.m.
  • Target opens at 7 a.m.
  • Walmart opens at 5 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Target unveils deals for 2-day 'Cyber Monday' event

While the crowds were out for this year's Black Friday deals, Target unveiled something for those who prefer to do their bargain hunting online. On Friday, the Minnesota retail giant announced its deals for Cyber Monday 2021, continuing its tradition of starting the online shopping holiday a day early. Starting...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Theragun’s Black Friday Sale Started Early This Year — Check Out the 9 Best Deals.

We won’t be revealing any well-kept secrets by saying that there are some Black Friday sales worth keeping tabs on this year. That’s why we’ve kept an eye out for one of our favorite recovery brands, Therabody, and lucky for you, Theragun massage guns are on sale early this year! Therabody makes some of the best recovery devices around (like the best compression boots), any of which would make for a very good gift any guy or gal in your life. Is it Worth Shopping Theragun Black Friday Deals? If you’ve been holding out on investing in recovery devices because of their...
SHOPPING
houstoniamag.com

7 Makeup Products To Take Advantage of on Black Friday

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. While the fashionistas will be rummaging through racks of apparel, the beauty gurus are headed to the...
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Whitehouse
midfloridanewspapers.com

Merry for Merchants - Shoppers seek out Black Friday deals

SEBRING — After the big meal, it was time for the big deals as shoppers headed out early Friday morning to catch the savings on Black Friday. Dozens lined up for the 7 a.m. opening of Belk at Lakeshore Mall, Sebring, with the department store giving away at least 140 gift cards valued between $5 and $500.
RETAIL
CNN

The 450+ best Cyber Monday deals and sales to shop right now: Amazon, Walmart, and more

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday. If you thought Black Friday was peak deals day, think again: Cyber Monday is here, and it’s your last chance to shop the year’s best deals on everything you need for the holiday season and beyond. The deals are just as good — and in some cases, better — than last week. We’ve even rounded up the best last-minute Cyber Monday 2021 deals you don’t want to miss.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Deals#Get Out#Big Lots#Royal Oak#Home Depot#Macy#Navy
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
TRAVEL
smallbiztrends.com

Last Minute Christmas Gifts

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. . There are plenty of gift guides with creative and personalized Christmas gifts for clients, customers, employees, and coworkers. However, business owners are busier than ever throughout the holiday season. So there isn’t always time to get that shopping done early. This is the ultimate guide for last-minute holiday gift ideas for employees, coworkers and clients.
SHOPPING
WWD

The 80 Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Click here to read the full article. Over the years, Black Friday has expanded from a one-day savings event to a weekend extravaganza of major discounts that go until the following Monday (also known as Cyber Monday), with many retailers offering special discounts on clothing, shoes and of course, beauty products. Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, perfect for checking each and every item off your holiday beauty gift list and it’s officially here.  Whether you’re looking for an epic makeup gift set to give your bestie, a perfume gift set for your sister, a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
WANE 15

Best white elephant gift ideas under $20

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which white elephant gift ideas under $20 are best? A white elephant gift exchange is a fun way to engage guests at parties. Some participants try to out-do one another with unusual or impractical gifts, whereas others opt for tried-and-true gifts that most recipients can […]
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy