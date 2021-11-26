ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save over $150 on Sightmark Solitude 8x42 XD binoculars for Black Friday

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe spotted a great binoculars deal for Black Friday that will enhance your skywatching activities. The Sightmark Solitude 8x42 XD Binocular set is on sale right now at Amazon for $299.00. That is a nearly 40% deal off the usual price, representing one of the best binocular discounts this Black...

www.space.com

