Hundreds get free Thanksgiving meal in Frenchtown

For some in Frenchtown, getting a free Thanksgiving meal is an annual tradition that brings a community together.

The nonprofit Project Annie had volunteers serve over 1,000 meals Thursday afternoon.

Raymond Ford was one the people who benefited from the meals.

He said he has no working stove at home, but knew he could count on Annie Johnson for a hot Thanksgiving meal.

"I really appreciate Miss Annie giving out meals this Thanksgiving," Ford said.

There were 20 volunteers who helped, some waking up at four a.m. to prepare the food.

"Especially since the last year, I've had a lot of time to think about how blessed I am, and I really just want to share it how I can," volunteer Chika Okoro said.

Just down the road in Frenchtown, more food was being given away.

Thursday Marshay's Catering, a local food truck, gave out over 200 meals.

"It comes from the homefront,"owner Maurice McCloud said. "My upcoming and my upbringing, it's how I was brought up. I enjoy it, it enlightens me. It makes my heart real full to be able to be a help to others."

This is McCloud's fourth Thanksgiving serving a full Thanksgiving Meal in Tallahassee

For some, the meal is about more than just food, it's about knowing they're cared about in their community.