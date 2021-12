Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind big hits such as Castlevania, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Blood of Zeus, and more revealed that years ago they had actually pitched Marvel on an animated series project! The studio might be a huge hit with fans these days thanks to how many hit animated action projects that have been produced over the years, and have even signed a special first-look deal with Netflix thanks to those respective hits, but it was a much different kind of world for the studio when it was first getting off the ground.

