Packers photo 11-25

The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
The Minnesota Vikings pillaged the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, 34-31 to register arguably their biggest of the season and resuscitate their flatlining hopes to advance to the NFL Playoffs. Quarterback Kirk Cousins starred for the Vikings, finishing with 341 yards and three touchdowns as he kept pace with Packers...
It was an ugly game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers. Neither team looked great, but Seattle completely fell apart in the closing minutes of the contest. DK Metcalf became so frustrated, he was ejected from the game for attempting to fight two Packers players, then tried sneaking back onto the field.
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will have to do their best to hold off the Los Angeles Rams in the second half of Sunday’s between the two NFC elites without one of their best wide receivers on the field. The Packers announced early in the third quarter of...
With Brian Gutekunst at the helm, the Green Bay Packers certainly aren’t strangers when it comes to making in-season additions over the last few years. A few examples include Tyler Ervin, Tavon Austin, Jared Veldheer, Damon “Snacks” Harrison, and more recently, Rasul Douglas and Whitney Mercilus, among others. At this...
Disappointing on defense, Packers fall to Vikings 34-31 on ‘roller coaster’ day. Even with the wild finish culminating in a loss for Green Bay on Sunday in Minnesota, the Packers still have a 2 1/2-game lead on the Vikings in the NFC North race.
Beating the Packers is always special. If I’m not mistaken, Joe Johnson (the creator of Purple PTSD) used to say that even in bad seasons, he wanted Minnesota to go 2-14 (or 2-15, as the case may be). Sometimes awful seasons are necessary, but getting two wins against the Packers is always the goal. It’s even more special when it appears to get the year back on track. A Vikings victory in their Week 11 match up against the Packers would indeed be reason to get excited. What are the implications of them pulling off the upset at home?
The Green Bay Packers can take a commanding lead in the NFC North by beating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. With a victory, Matt LaFleur’s team would go up by five wins with seven weeks to go and forge ahead toward a third straight NFC North crown.
The last time these teams met, Dalvin Cook ran wild, gaining 226 total yards and scoring 4 touchdowns. A late Packers rally came up short when Aaron Rodgers was strip-sacked on the final play of the game and Minnesota won 28-22. That was the only time the Vikings beat Matt...
Whenever the Packers lose to a division rival, all I feel is pain. Especially when the loss is to the Vikings. Ugh. While there unfortunately were lots of disappointments in the loss on Sunday, there were plenty of positives to take away from the game in Week 11. Let's take...
GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers probably weren’t thrilled to see a Week 13 bye when the NFL schedule came out last spring. But now that it’s finally here, they have to be happy with how things have turned out. By the time the weekend hit the Packers were...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The upcoming game between the division leading Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens will kickoff later in the day. The NFL announced the Dec. 19 matchup has been flexed to 3:25 p.m. CT. It was originally scheduled for noon. The game airs on Fox. The...
Cornerback Rasul Douglas, running back A.J. Dillon and quarterback Aaron Rodgers speak to the media via Zoom after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
