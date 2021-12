D’Andre Swift left the Detroit Lions 16-14 Thanksgiving loss to the Chicago Bears with an injury. It was reported as a shoulder injury and was ruled out once he was evaluated off the field. Swift had just three carries for zero yards and three catches for nine yards before leaving the game Thursday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell revealed the extent of Swift’s injury. Without Swift, the Lions lost a valuable offensive weapon as they fell to 0-10-1 on the 2021 season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO