ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Grants to go toward village-wide improvements in Minoa

By Jason Klaiber
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49CGZ7_0d72pRDP00
Nearly a million dollars will be invested in various improvements in Minoa (Jason Klaiber)

Two weeks to the day after learning that over half a million dollars in public and private investments would be put toward the revitalization of Minoa, Mayor Bill Brazill received word from Onondaga County’s community development office that, on second thought, the grand total would end up being closer to a full million.

Not wanting the other applicants for funding to feel left out, County Executive Ryan McMahon and company crunched the numbers and pulled another $359,460 from the American Rescue Plan to award to five additional business ventures in the village.

As announced during the late morning press conference at Trappers II Pizza Pub on Oct. 26, more than $600,000 would already have gone toward the revitalization of the village’s Main Street and a handful of businesses lining the commercial corridor.

“I’m not one to be lost for words, but the joy and happiness I’m feeling today is overwhelming,” Brazill said at the podium that day, adding that he had been smiling nonstop since hearing the news over the phone the prior Friday. “This village has got a shot in the arm now.”

Back in 2019, as part of the first phase of Onondaga County’s Main Street initiative, the villages of Fayetteville and Manlius received $275,000 and $298,000 respectively to bring various outlined enhancements to fruition. Meanwhile, Minoa was situated at a different starting point, having been awarded $30,000 to craft a set of engineering specifications.

“I told Mayor Brazill that if you put together a plan, and you do the work, we’ll come back, and that’s what he’s done,” said McMahon. “Overall, this village is going to look profoundly different.”

Involving the use of over $22,000, one component of the entire endeavor deals with the municipal side, which encompasses the introduction of a village clock and ornamental street lamps to Minoa’s Main Street, the conversion of the sign for village announcements from manual to digital, and the addition of pavilions, lighting and barbecue stations in Lewis Park.

The second part of the initiative concerns improvements to specific businesses with the use of funding provided by the American Rescue Plan.

Over $200,000 will be invested in brand new windows, doors, patios, landscaping and front fencing for Trappers II, the eatery located at 101 N. Main St.

With $132,000 altogether, the owner of Trappers II, Jen Wood, and her business partner Greg Rinaldi will focus on the future building of the yet-to-be named tavern at the spot where The 19th Hole presently stands, thus transforming an “eyesore” into an “asset,” as McMahon put it.

Additionally, the recently opened Spill the Tea Café and Infusion Yoga will have around $207,000 invested into its property at 208 N. Main Street to account for new masonry, a stamped concrete patio, new windows and a roof replacement.

On the other side of the railroad tracks, Charlie’s Tavern, the oldest active business in Minoa, will undergo an approximately $88,000 makeover arranged to include a sign revamping, wall repairs, the construction of a patio, new windows throughout and other facade refurbishments.

“Coming back from COVID, it’s been a slow crawl to dig out of the hole we all got in, so this means a lot,” said Nicole Stoffel, the owner of Charlie’s. “I couldn’t have afforded all of that work without this grant.”

The extra grant money added on in early November will be going toward Pave the Way Day Care, Scotty’s Automotive, Tim McIntosh’s property at 112 Willard St., Empire Management of CNY President David Muraco’s plaza on the corner of Hulbert Street and Costello Parkway, and Muraco’s other property on Main Street next to Minoa Elementary.

The plaza owned by Muraco that sits across from Lewis Park contains Happy Wok Chinese Restaurant, Sunshine Minoa Food Mart, Parkway Liquors, and Kindred Souls Vintage Lovelies.

McIntosh’s property, which used to be a library, would be remodeled and made into a space for different offices, while Muraco’s Main Street property would likely be turned into a strip plaza with four stores. His current plaza and the other businesses chosen would see their facades freshened up alongside other structural work.

Three-fourths of the $916,272 total will be taken care of by the county, with the rest paid for by the Village of Minoa and the assisted business owners.

Though he does not hesitate to call current-day Minoa the “shining light” in the northern part of the Town of Manlius, Brazill said the projects will add “vibrancy” to the village while helping to build the county from the bottom up along the way.

Supplementing the 5K runs, car shows and concerts in the park that have taken place in the village over the years, Brazill said this initiative is also the next step that will turn Minoa into more of a destination for residents across Onondaga County.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Town of DeWitt discusses deer management program

TOWN OF DEWITT – The DeWitt Town Board took a series of actions at its Nov. 22 meeting in order to insert its 2022 deer management program. Now entering its fifth consecutive year, the municipality’s culling program is part of a combined effort with the City of Syracuse, the Town of Manlius and the Village of Fayetteville to reduce and control the deer population in the area safely and productively through the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia zoning board considers telecommunications tower

CAZENOVIA — On Nov. 22, the Town of Cazenovia Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) considered a use variance application from Tucker and Lisa Lounsbury and Blue Sky Towers III, LLC/Verizon for the purpose of installing a 150-foot telecommunications tower (pole plus antenna) off Cobb Hill Road in Cazenovia. “The legal...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Feel-good fun in store at Liverpool Public Library

LIVERPOOL — We know folks in the Liverpool community have a special place in their heart for the annual Mitten Tree. The giving event runs in the main room of the Liverpool Public Library now through Saturday, Dec. 18. You’ll find room under the tree to place new or handmade mittens, gloves, hats and scarves. At the end of the Mitten Tree drive, we’ll bring the items to a local charity for distribution to those in need. In past years, the donations have been in the hundreds. We’re hoping to continue that success into this year.
LIVERPOOL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manlius, NY
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Government
City
Minoa, NY
City
Fayetteville, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia Welcomes Refugees updates the community

CAZENOVIA — This fall, Cazenovia Welcomes Refugees (CWR) has been seeking community support for two major initiatives. On Nov. 22, CWR Steering Committee members Kathy Bice and Carolyn Holmes provided updates of the status of both the “43 Lincklaen” project and the organization’s “Welcome Kit” drive. The ongoing “43 Lincklaen”...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Child care support group introduced at Manlius YMCA

MANLIUS – A local speech-language pathologist has been partnering with the Manlius YMCA for a series of support group sessions tailored to caregivers of young children. The six-week program started by Lauren Ruffrage takes place over hour-and-a-half installments in the fully reserved Prime Time Child Watch room of the fitness center at 140 W. Seneca Street.
MANLIUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville Travelers’ Club seeks new members

BALDWINSVILLE — In 1896, a group of women gathered together in Baldwinsville not just to socialize but to discuss their need for intellectual stimulation. After some deliberation, the group decided to spend some time studying two Shakespearean plays. They pooled their resources and hired a female professor from Syracuse for $3 to speak to the group and called themselves the “University Extension Center of Baldwinsville.” The name was soon changed to the “Shakespeare Group,” and the women were so excited to have such a fun intellectual challenge that the membership within a month was 55.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Mcintosh
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville resident honored at Marine Corps ball

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Ever since he entered the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, Fayetteville resident AJ Kalil has credited his experience in the service branch with framing the remainder of his life. “Whenever I run into a hard time, I never, ever forget what I learned:...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Manlius police partner with Tops to deliver meals

VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – Showing that a charitable gesture on the local level can go a long way, members of the Manlius Police Department and their families continued a long-held tradition last week by delivering Thanksgiving dinners to area food banks. Overall 130 meals were purchased by the department’s Police...
MANLIUS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#County Executive#The American Rescue Plan#Trappers Ii Pizza Pub
Eagle Newspapers

OCC announces new spring 2022 programs

Students attending Onondaga Community College in the spring 2022 semester will have two new programs to choose from. The New York State Education department just approved the Laboratory Science A.S. degree and the Automotive Technology certificate courses of study. The Laboratory Science degree will give students the opportunity to be...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Camillus Elks lend a helping hand

CAMILLUS — As part of our Spotlight Grant, the lodge was able to purchase $2000 of items desperately in need for the Vet Center on Pine Street in Syracuse. Items purchased included cleaning supplies, toiletries, socks, t-shirts, underwear, blankets, and snacks. Pictured is Exalted Ruler Jay Mason, Camillus Elks Veteran’s Chair Bob Maraio, and Veteran’s Director Steve Lockwood. How amazing it is that we can make this huge impact to our community through donations our members have made. Thanks so much to each and everyone of you for making it happen.
CAMILLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cicero police officers recognized

CICERO — The Central New York Association of Chiefs of Police presented recognition awards to 37 law enforcement officials at a ceremony Oct. 4 at Bistro 1926 located at Drumlins County Club in DeWitt, with over 220 people were in attendance. “This was a wonderful opportunity to recognize the efforts...
CICERO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Eagle Newspapers

SECC announces new executive director

SKANEATELES — The Board of Directors of Skaneateles Early Childhood Center (SECC) recently announced that Eric Slywiak has been appointed the new executive director as of Nov. 8. A graduate of Cayuga Community College’s early childhood education program, Slywiak earned his bachelor’s degree at Mount Saint Mary College. He has...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Town of Manlius 2022 taxes to rise 1.45 %

TOWN OF MANLIUS – Property owners in the town of Manlius will see a modest tax increase of about 1.45 percent in 2022. The town finalized its $16,916,415 budget last Wednesday. “We did make some changes between the preliminary and final,” said Councilor Sara Bollinger, who serves on the finance...
MANLIUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Salina Library hosts Suzanne Masters art exhibit

SALINA — In December, Salina Library will host an exhibit by textile artist Suzanne Masters. Masters attended Syracuse University, where she studied surface pattern and design, immersed in the detail. But her real love came from cultural art — henna artist and weaving — and integrating with gifts from nature (leaves, sticks, seeds and feathers, often).
SALINA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
944
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy