GREENSBORO, N.C. — What do you have? Is it the flu, allergies, a cold or COVID? Besides making you feel terrible, which they can all do, how do you know what you've got?. "Just having a running nose or a sore throat can be symptoms of any common cold virus, and of flu, and of SARS COV-2,” said Dr. Anne Liu, Stanford Infectious Diseases Physician.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO