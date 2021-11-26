ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong detects new COVID-19 variant in people with travel history to South Africa

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong, November 26 (ANI): Hong Kong has detected a newly identified COVID-19 variant --- B.1.1.529 --- causing a spike in new Covid-19 infections in South Africa, according to local media reports. This news, with a large number of spike protein mutations, has led the UK to impose a...

