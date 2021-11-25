ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Amazon added to ING DealWise cashback roster

finextra.com
 7 days ago

Customers with current accounts at ING in Germany can now get cashback on their Amazon orders via DealWise, ING’s shopping platform, which can be accessed via the bank’s app. Amazon joins the over 1,000 brands available on DealWise, where users can...

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
finextra.com

Autonomous billing platform Anchor raises $15m

Autonomous billing platform Anchor has emerged from stealth with a $15 million seed funding round led by Rapyd Ventures, Entrée Capital, and Tal Ventures. Anchor says that billing and collections are labour-intensive, expensive, time-consuming, error-prone, and subject to fraud risk, leading to cash flow problems that dog small businesses, causing many to fail.
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Black Friday payment data reveals surge in BNPL usage

There was a 51% increase in the use of BNPL payment methods in Europe during Black Friday, Cyber Week and Cyber Monday compared to the previous year, according to data from Mollie. Payment service provider Mollie analysed data from more than 125,000 merchants across Europe, primarily from Germany, UK, France,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Cashback#Daily Banking Payments
finextra.com

Abrdn buys interactive investor for £1.5bn

FTSE-100 asset manager abrdn has agreed to buy UK stockpicking platform interactive investor for £1.49 billion. Interactive Investor, which was preparing for a stock market flotation, has more than 400,000 personal investing clients, positioning it behind only Hargreaves Lansdown by customer numbers in the UK market. The acquisition is abrdn's...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Account-to-account payments platform Vyne now live with 10 brands

Vyne, the specialist open banking powered account-to-account payments platform, today announces that its payment solution is now live on the checkouts of 10 brands in the THG plc portfolio; namely Myprotein, Glossybox, ESPA, Zavvi, Coggles, mio Skincare, Myvegan, Beauty Expert, Allsole and Pop In A Box. It’s the first step in a wider integration that will see Vyne’s solution offered as a payment method for 25 THG brands in total.
BUSINESS
The Independent

7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2021

A VPN, or a virtual private network, is a little tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server somewhere in the world, tricking everyone into thinking you’re browsing from a different location.The use of VPNs has been growing astronomically over the past few years, especially with employees moving to a hybridised remote working environment.As Rick McElroy, principal cybersecurity specialist at cloud computing company VMware explains, VPNs are a...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
finextra.com

Microsoft to bake BNPL into browser with Zip

Microsoft is to embed a buy now, pay later option into the Edge browser through a partnership with Zip. The Zip option in the browser appears as a pop up whenever the user enters an online checkout page for any purchase between $35-$1000. Repayments can be split into four installments over four weeks.
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

FCA to overhaul public markets with new rules regime

The FCA has today confirmed a series of rule changes to ensure that the UK’s public markets remain a trusted and attractive place to list successful companies, providing opportunities for companies to grow from which investors will benefit. The reforms address, and build on, a number of the recommendations made...
ECONOMY
The Independent

VPN deals for December: Pay less for privacy with discounts on ExpressVPN, NordVPN and more

“What’s a VPN?” we hear you ask. Well, firstly it stands for a “virtual private network” and it’s a piece of software that gives you more privacy and anonymity online by protecting your browsing activity.When you connect to the internet on your computer it creates an encrypted, virtual tunnel between your device and the VPN server, meaning your data is more protected.Initially, this type of software was developed for large corporations who needed to protect their sensitive information from being sent over public and private networks.But the personal VPN market has grown exponentially, and many people now use them not...
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

Xero rolls out bank reconciliation predictions

Xero, the global small business platform, today announced a significant milestone in its AI strategy with the roll-out of new bank reconciliation predictions. The predictions feature brings a new application of AI into the Xero platform, reducing manual data entry and saving businesses time. The new feature uses machine learning...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Guardian

$75bn takeover of chip designer Arm by rival Nvidia in jeopardy

The $75bn takeover of Cambridge-based chip designer Arm by its rival Nvidia is in jeopardy after US regulators followed the UK and Europe in moving to block “the largest semiconductor chip merger in history”. The Federal Trade Commission has sued to stop the takeover of Arm, which has ballooned in...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Why intimacy is the next hot topic in digital banking

Temenos’ Ahmed Khidhir highlights the need for an emotional connection within digital banking and explains that, just as banks are beginning to understand what makes millennials tick, Gen Z brings has brought an additional shift in customer behaviors and expectations. As a result, banks must deliver digital experiences with a human touch to stay relevant, creating an emotional connection with their customers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
finextra.com

YouTrip raises $30m for move into B2B payments

Singapore-based neobank YouTrip has raised US$30 million in a Series A funding round that will fuel its move into B2B payments and the wider Southeast Asian market. YouTrip launched in 2018 with a multi-currency payments app and pre-paid Mastercard for frequent travellers. It currently operates in Singapore and Thailand. The...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Nordigen launches six new products to standardise open banking data

Nordigen is launching a suite of new products designed to help developers build open-banking-powered applications with more ease. Composed of six products, the Nordigen Premium suite assists with data cleaning, enrichment, and insights, and allows developers to not only get access to open banking data but also make sense of it using a set of simple APIs.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy