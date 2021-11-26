Dollar Down, but Caps Losses as Newly Discovered COVID Strain Dampens Sentiment

Increasing investments, integration of advanced technologies, and breakthroughs in clinical trials make the long-term growth prospects of the healthcare industry bright. As this industry is historically known to have dodged market fluctuations, we believe fundamentally-sound healthcare stocks Merck & Co. (MRK), Novartis (NVS), Zoetis (ZTS), and Cerner (CERN) are ideal bets amid the surging market volatility.The healthcare industry has been witnessing rising capital inflows and investor attention over the past year, as evident from the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 18.2% returns over this period. The discovery of new COVID-19 variants and the rising demand for the diagnosis and treatment of other critical diseases is incentivizing companies to develop advanced and integrated medical devices and solutions, virtual consultations, and therapies.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO