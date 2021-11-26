ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady at Drew Brees' halftime feature: 'Thank you for retiring, don't ever come back'

By Jordan Cohn
 6 days ago

As future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees makes his transition into the sports media world, taking an important step by calling the Bills-Saints game on Thanksgiving night, the last thing that is likely on his mind is whether or not he'll make an NFL comeback. No matter how many times he's asked about it, he seems adamant that a return isn't in the cards.

But just to make sure that he doesn't come back, Tampa Bay Bucs star Tom Brady shared a brief little quip with the longtime Saints QB at the halftime presentation that honored Brees for his years and years of service to the NFL community. Those boos got loud quick, huh?

Vince Vaughn and Matthew McConaughey were among the other celebrities to pay tribute to Brees, thanking him for his first-class mentality and leadership abilities throughout his time with the Saints.

And while there were a lot of kind words for Brees, he couldn't go through the whole ceremony without returning the favor and addressing the loyal fan base and loving community that supported him throughout the bulk of his playing days.

"Thank you to the great city of New Orleans! Thank you to the Who Dat Nation!" Brees said during his speech. "We have experienced so many unbelievable moments on this field and in this city. Thank you so much for loving us. Thank you for embracing me and my family. We will always love you and we will always work to make you proud."

Oh and, umm, about that return... it might not be the worst idea in the world. Trevor Siemian was 7/13 with 68 yards, leading the Saints to just 64 total yards of offense in a shutout first half. Somehow, that was an improvement over his first half last week, when he was a miserable 6/18 with 60 yards and a pair of interceptions.

Audacy

Audacy

