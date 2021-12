John-David and Abbie Duggar are clearly living their lives differently from the rest of their famous family members. Counting On fans know that the Duggars typically start growing their families early and have many children close in age. For example, Josh and Anna Duggar have six kids (and one on the way). Jessa and Ben Seewald have four children who are about two years apart or less. This is the “norm” in the Duggar family, so it comes as a surprise that John-David and Abbie only have one child, a daughter named Gracie. She will turn two in January.

