The Packers lost a key member of their offensive line in Sunday's shootout loss to the Vikings, with Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins suffering a season-ending ACL tear. But there's optimism surrounding the return of David Bakhtiari, for whom Jenkins had been filling in at left tackle, after the former recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery. That's according to NFL Media, which reported Tuesday that Bakhtiari is "feeling much better" after the operation and is expected to return to the field after Green Bay's Week 13 bye.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO