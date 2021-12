In an apperance on the Way of the Blade podcast to discuss his AEW Double or Nothing match with brother Cody Rhodes, AEW star Dustin Rhodes talked about blading during the match. Dustin Rhodes’ nasty cut is remembered as one of the highlights of the match, and he admitted that he cut too deep and hit a vein, which nearly had a negative impact on his performance. Rhodes attributed being out of practice due to WWE not allowing blading for why he cut himself too deep.

