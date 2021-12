The Jefferson boys basketball team is an incomplete group right now, but head coach Kevin Morris sees the potential. The Dragons lost several players from a squad that went 19-6 last year and came within two points of reaching the second round of the AAAA State Playoffs. That doesn’t mean Jefferson is a young team. The roster is led by three seniors and bolstered by five juniors. Those three seniors are the ones with the most varsity experience and Morris will rely on them to propel the team.

JEFFERSON, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO